Thomas Good
Sterling Heights - Sterling Heights - Thomas A. Good, 86, of Sterling Heights, formerly of Beverly Hills, died on July 4, 2020. Thomas is survived by his wife of 51 years, Gayle Good, his brother Terry (Janet) Good, sister Nancy Good, sister-in-law Carol Good, sister-in-law Judith Settlemoir and nieces and nephews Terry (Cindy) Good, Janet Good, James Waters, Linda (James) Bahbah, Lisa Teuber, Kathleen (Bjoern) Elsasser, Ann Good, Sandy (Mary Ann) Good, Mary Good, Christine (John) Keich, Leigh (Steven) Dzwik and Marc Settlemoir. He is also survived by 36 second and third generation nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Stanley and Sybyl Good, his brother Stanley (Robert/Bob) Good, brother-in-law Glen Settlemoir and mother-in-law Emilie Fitzpatrick and nephews Stanley Good and Randy Good (Ann).
Thomas served in the United States Army in Korea 1956-58. He was a graduate of Lincoln High School, Ferndale, University of Detroit Mercy and the FBI Academy, Quantico, VA.
In May, 1958 he was hired by the Village of Beverly Hills as a Public Safety Officer. He was promoted to sergeant and in June of 1969 he was named Director of Public Safety for the Village of Beverly Hills. He retired from the position in April 1989.
Tom Good - Our Tom
Uncle Tom, Chief, Goodman, UT
Regardless of what you called him or how he answered the phone, one thing was for sure he was always there to take your call or visit. He had a different relationship with each of us. Tom shared his heart with all. He was a loving husband, son, brother, uncle, great uncle, friend and mentor. He took genuine interest and pride in every relationship. He was a man with a deep love of family, integrity and loyalty.
He had a razor sharp wit, made keen observations, listened intently in every conversation and was involved with interest. You always had the feeling that what you said to Tom meant something to him, because he cared and listened. There was that twinkle in his eye that let you know he understood what you were saying and he tried to make every situation better. To those of us who knew him best, quite often, words were not even necessary for a meaningful conversation, his expressions said it all.
The fun stuff, his stuff! Tom loved to collect and had a real appreciation for the finer things. He was enamored with retail events. He loved antique cars, the Beverly 4th of July Parade and family get togethers. He was an advocate for education and the improvement of others and things around him.
He will be dearly missed in our everyday life, but he is not gone. The impact he made on so many lives leaves us with an abundance of memories that will last forever in us. He shared his heart and will always be in ours with a memory that brings a laugh, a tear or the feeling of his hug.
No services are planned. Memorial donations may be made to the Thomas and Gayle Good Endowed Scholarship Fund at Macomb Community College Foundation, 14500 East Twelve Mile Road, Warren, MI 48088 or online at www.macomb.edu/give
or the charity of your choice
. Arrangements are provided by A.H. Peters Funeral Home, Warren.