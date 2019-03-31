|
Thomas J. Brennan
- - Thomas J. Brennan passed away peacefully on March 26, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was 95. Tom was born in Detroit on January 15, 1924, to Thomas and Anna Brennan, one of six siblings. After graduating from St. Charles High School, he enlisted in the US Army and served in China during WWII. Upon discharge, he graduated from the University of Detroit, and shortly after married Dolores M. Walker. They had 6 children. She preceded him in death in 1973.
Tom had a long business career including his own accounting firm. At 65, he entered the Catholic priesthood, and served in several parishes in the Lansing Diocese and ministered to local prisons. Tom loved tennis, golf, his Tigers, and all things family.
Tom is survived by his children, Margaret (John) Blattner, Thomas (Margaret) Brennan, Kathleen (Philip) Fleming, Joan (Joseph) Gallagher, and Michael (Joan) Brennan, 18 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Kathryn Workens, Alice Zech, and John Brennan. Tom is predeceased by his son, James (Michelle) Brennan, his second wife, Sue Gerard, and his sisters, Sr. Mary Anne Brennan and Eileen Schmidt.
A memorial mass will be celebrated at St. Andrew's in Saline, on April 27 at 11 AM, with visitation starting at 10 AM.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 31, 2019