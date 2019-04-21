Resources
Thomas J. LaBeau


1929 - 2019
Thomas J. LaBeau Obituary
Thomas J . LaBeau

- - Thomas J. LaBeau, 1929-2019. A phenomenal husband. Survived raising 5 kids and endured 6 grandchildren. He loved a good cocktail. Was the sweetest, kindest man with a heart of gold. Commander of the USS Strong, he loved the Florida sun and ocean. Enjoyed having great times with family and friends.

Raise your glasses to a wonderful man. The world was a better place because of our dad, Tom LaBeau. Cheers!!!

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: USS Strong (DD758) Association, 510A Abbott Drive, Broomall, PA 19008, or ASPCA, 424 E. 92nd Street, New York, NY 10128



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Apr. 21, 2019
