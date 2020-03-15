|
|
Thomas "Tom" Jerome Mazurek
Dearborn - Tom passed into eternal rest on March 10, 2020. Born May 10, 1948, in Dearborn, MI, Tom resided most of his life in Wayne, MI. A US Air Force veteran, Tom enjoyed spending time with his family and was well-known for his loving and boundless generosity. He is the beloved husband of Adela Mazurek (49 years); cherished father of his daughters JoAnn (Steve) Hurley and Angie Mazurek; and loving "Baba" to his grandchildren Annie Dermody and Julia, Madison, and Jonah Hurley. He was preceded in death by his mother Angeline and father Steve Mazurek and his siblings Ronald Marzurek and Christine Przybylski. The visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 17 from 2-8 PM at Uht's Funeral Home in Westland with a rosary session at 7 PM. The memorial service will take place on Wednesday, March 18 at 10 AM at S.S. St. Simon and Jude Parish in Westland. A luncheon will follow the memorial. In lieu of flowers and at Tom's request, please make donations to the Children's Neuroblastoma Cancer Foundation (CNCF) (https://bit.ly/2UahLPl) and National Breast Cancer Foundation (https://bit.ly/2Qe0FPu).
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2020