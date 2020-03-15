Services
Uht Funeral Home
35400 Glenwood Rd
Westland, MI 48186
(734) 721-8555
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Uht Funeral Home
35400 Glenwood Rd
Westland, MI 48186
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
7:00 PM
Uht Funeral Home
35400 Glenwood Rd
Westland, MI 48186
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
S.S. St. Simon and Jude Parish
Westland, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Mazurek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Jerome "Tom" Mazurek

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Jerome "Tom" Mazurek Obituary
Thomas "Tom" Jerome Mazurek

Dearborn - Tom passed into eternal rest on March 10, 2020. Born May 10, 1948, in Dearborn, MI, Tom resided most of his life in Wayne, MI. A US Air Force veteran, Tom enjoyed spending time with his family and was well-known for his loving and boundless generosity. He is the beloved husband of Adela Mazurek (49 years); cherished father of his daughters JoAnn (Steve) Hurley and Angie Mazurek; and loving "Baba" to his grandchildren Annie Dermody and Julia, Madison, and Jonah Hurley. He was preceded in death by his mother Angeline and father Steve Mazurek and his siblings Ronald Marzurek and Christine Przybylski. The visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 17 from 2-8 PM at Uht's Funeral Home in Westland with a rosary session at 7 PM. The memorial service will take place on Wednesday, March 18 at 10 AM at S.S. St. Simon and Jude Parish in Westland. A luncheon will follow the memorial. In lieu of flowers and at Tom's request, please make donations to the Children's Neuroblastoma Cancer Foundation (CNCF) (https://bit.ly/2UahLPl) and National Breast Cancer Foundation (https://bit.ly/2Qe0FPu).



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -