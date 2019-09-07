Services
The Martenson Funeral Home - Allen Park
10915 Allen Rd
Allen Park, MI 48101
(313) 386-6600
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
The Martenson Funeral Home - Allen Park
10915 Allen Rd
Allen Park, MI 48101
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ The Good Shepherd Catholic Church
Lincoln Park, MI
View Map
Thomas John Edwards


1946 - 2019
Thomas John Edwards Obituary
Thomas John Edwards

Grosse Ile - Thomas John Edwards, 73, of Grosse Ile, Michigan passed away peacefully on September 4, 2019.

He was born to the late Lloyd and Virginia Edwards on January 21, 1946, in Detroit, Michigan. Tom graduated from Cody High School and received a degree in Electrical Engineering from Lawrence Institute of Technology in 1970. Tom also served honorably in the United States National Guard.

In 1969, Tom married Arlene Krencicki, who preceded him in death. He is survived by his son David Edwards (Cheryl) and daughter Kelly Ehardt (Phil). He was the loving grandfather of Belle, Audrey, Jessica and Drew. He is also survived by his sister Pam Gignac (Leonard) and his brothers Doug Edwards (Karen) and Paul Edwards (Cathy). In 1995, Tom married Phyllis Sohn, who preceded him in death. He is also survived by his father-in-law Raymond Sohn, brothers-in-law Robert Rembo and Raymond (Susan) Sohn, and sisters-in-laws Janet (Chris) Bush and Edith (Guy) Hostetler, along with multiple nieces and nephews.

Visitation Sunday 2-9pm at The Allen Park Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 10915 Allen Rd., (Corner of Goddard). Funeral Mass Monday, In state 9:30am until 10am Mass at Christ The Good Shepherd Catholic Church, Lincoln Park. Visit www.martenson.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 7, 2019
Remember
