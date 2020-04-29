Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Butler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Joseph Butler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Joseph Butler Obituary
Thomas Joseph Butler

Pontiac - Thomas Joseph Butler, a 40-year Orion township resident, passed away at American House Oakland on April 27,2020. He was born in Detroit, Michigan the son of Michael (Al) and Elizabeth (née McAuliffe) on September 25th, 1936. He graduated from Saint Gregory's Parish High School in 1954.He attended Lawrence Technological University where he earned a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering. On June 10th, 1961 he married Priscilla J Olsen who preceded him in death in 2001. He worked at General Motors Truck and Bus for over 30 years as a cost analyst. In his retirement he was the neighborhood small engine repair man. His love of outdoor activities including golf, snowmobiling, dirt-biking, and road biking were unwavering. In his later years, jigsaw puzzles and weekly outings to Cassle Burger Day were the highlights. He is survived by 4 daughters, Dr. Jean (Paul) Cederna of Grass Lake, Martha (Dr. Tim) Ying of Birmingham, Pamela Bozigar of Lake Orion, and Jennifer (Tony) Sitko of Grand Blanc. He is also survived by 8 grandsons and 1 granddaughter. A private graveside burial is planned. A celebration "Tommy style" will be planned at a later date. Donations may be made to https://www.americanhousefoundation.org. Arrangements by Modetz Funeral Home, Orion. www.modetzfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -