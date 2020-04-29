|
|
Thomas Joseph Butler
Pontiac - Thomas Joseph Butler, a 40-year Orion township resident, passed away at American House Oakland on April 27,2020. He was born in Detroit, Michigan the son of Michael (Al) and Elizabeth (née McAuliffe) on September 25th, 1936. He graduated from Saint Gregory's Parish High School in 1954.He attended Lawrence Technological University where he earned a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering. On June 10th, 1961 he married Priscilla J Olsen who preceded him in death in 2001. He worked at General Motors Truck and Bus for over 30 years as a cost analyst. In his retirement he was the neighborhood small engine repair man. His love of outdoor activities including golf, snowmobiling, dirt-biking, and road biking were unwavering. In his later years, jigsaw puzzles and weekly outings to Cassle Burger Day were the highlights. He is survived by 4 daughters, Dr. Jean (Paul) Cederna of Grass Lake, Martha (Dr. Tim) Ying of Birmingham, Pamela Bozigar of Lake Orion, and Jennifer (Tony) Sitko of Grand Blanc. He is also survived by 8 grandsons and 1 granddaughter. A private graveside burial is planned. A celebration "Tommy style" will be planned at a later date. Donations may be made to https://www.americanhousefoundation.org. Arrangements by Modetz Funeral Home, Orion. www.modetzfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020