|
|
Thomas (Joz, A-Tom-bomb) Joseph Jozwiak Sr.
Thomas (Joz, A-Tom-bomb) Joseph Jozwiak Sr (82) died March 3, 2020 at the Baldamero Lopez Veteran's Home.
A memorial service will be held March 20th (5pm) at Saint Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in New Port Richey FL. An additional memorial service will be held at the US Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs with full military honors on June 26th.
Tom was born in Detroit Michigan on 22 Nov 1937 to John and Manya (Witkowski) Jozwiak. Tom distinguished himself as a world-class athlete (Catholic Central HS and US AF Academy), a dedicated and accomplished Air Force Pilot and Veteran, a devoted member of STA faith community, a loving father (and Pop pop) to a large family as well as a tremendous motivator and positive thinker.
Tom is survived by the love of his life Mimi as well as his five children and their spouses : Janine (David) Nyre, Liana (Michael) Cooklis, Christy (Bob)Ross, Thomas (Kathy) Jozwiak Jr and Tim (Shawnie) Jozwiak. Additionally Tom is survived by 10 Grandchildren and 13 Great Grandchildren: Caelin, Sarah, Lauren, Megan, Scott, Eryn, Kelsey, Ian, Brittany, Luke, Harper, Rachel, JJ, Charlie, Kaesen, Carolyn, Vivian, Thomas, Valerie, Micah, James, Lincoln and Quinn. Tom was preceded in death by his sister, Joanna Mikula and brother, Ted Jozwiak.
Donations may be sent to the St Thomas Aquinas Lifeteens or Catholic Men's Fellowship which were both very important to Tom. Saint Thomas Aquinas, 8320 Old Country Road 54, New Port Richey, FL 34653. 727-372-8600
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020