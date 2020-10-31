1/1
Thomas Joseph McKendry
Thomas Joseph McKendry

Menomonee Falls, WI - Thomas Joseph McKendry, age 66, was born to eternal life on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Froedtert Menomonee Falls Hospital, in Menomonee Falls, Wis. He was born to life on Dec. 29, 1953, in Detroit, Mich., the son of William and Esther McKendry.

Tom graduated high school from St. Mary's of Redford in Detroit, Mich. in 1972. He obtained his Bachelor of Business Studies from Eastern Michigan University in 1979.

Tom lived to make his wife, Colleen, laugh every day for 37 years and enjoyed spending time with her and their two dogs, Bain and Blue. He loved cheering on his beloved Michigan sports teams and looked forward to college football Saturdays with his two sons, Maxwell and Ross. Tom counted down the days to the McKendry family reunion, which took place every three years and he always carved the turkey at Aunt Sherri's Thanksgiving. Tom enjoyed golfing and heading to the local bar to meet up with his buddies. The memories we all made with Tom will remain in our hearts forever and we will pass these from generation to generation for years to come.

Thomas was the beloved husband of Colleen (nee McNamara) for 37 years; dear father of Maxwell (Dana Luisier) and Ross McKendry; loving son of Esther and the late William McKendry; brother of Barbara (Ken), Larry (Karen), Kathy (Linda), Patrick (Theresa), Paul (Gail), Marilyn (David) Smiatacz, Nancy (Steve) Iatrow and Eileen (Mark) Petroff; and uncle to many nieces and nephews. He is survived by many other relatives and friends.

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
