Thomas Joseph McKendry
Thomas Joseph McKendry

Menomonee Falls, WI - Thomas Joseph McKendry, age 66, was born to eternal life on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Froedtert Menomonee Falls Hospital, in Menomonee Falls, Wis. He was born to life on Dec. 29, 1953, in Detroit, Mich., the son of William and Esther McKendry.

Tom graduated high school from St. Mary's of Redford in Detroit, Mich. in 1972. He obtained his Bachelor of Business Studies from Eastern Michigan University in 1979.

Tom lived to make his wife, Colleen, laugh every day for 37 years and enjoyed spending time with her and their two dogs, Bain and Blue. He loved cheering on his beloved Michigan sports teams and looked forward to college football Saturdays with his two sons, Maxwell and Ross. Tom counted down the days to the McKendry family reunion, which took place every three years and he always carved the turkey at Aunt Sherri's Thanksgiving. Tom enjoyed golfing and heading to the local bar to meet up with his buddies. The memories we all made with Tom will remain in our hearts forever and we will pass these from generation to generation for years to come.

Thomas was the beloved husband of Colleen (nee McNamara) for 37 years; dear father of Maxwell (Dana Luisier) and Ross McKendry; loving son of Esther and the late William McKendry; brother of Barbara (Ken), Larry (Karen), Kathy (Linda), Patrick (Theresa), Paul (Gail), Marilyn (David) Smiatacz, Nancy (Steve) Iatrow and Eileen (Mark) Petroff; and uncle to many nieces and nephews. He is survived by many other relatives and friends.

A private service for family will be held.




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Gunderson East Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Gunderson East Funeral Home
5203 Monona Drive
Monona, WI 53716
(608) 221-5420
Memories & Condolences

October 21, 2020
October 20, 2020
Rest easy my cousin. No more pain all is restored and good. Your in the hands of our Lord Jesus Christ. Surrounded with Love and Happiness of all our faithfully departed. We have another Angel above us . Keep and eye on all of us . I cherish all of our childhood memories. It hurts to say goodbye now but I know it was your time. You did good cuz. Love you. Go Blue
Dan Rourke
October 20, 2020
So sorry for your loss All our prayers of comfort and strength for the McKendry family
Carolyn & Wade Miller
October 20, 2020
R I P Tom that picture brought a smile to my face.
Lee Waid
October 19, 2020
Forever in our hearts my sweet and awesome brother! Say hi to Dad and Until we meet again! Love you more than you know
Marilyn A Smiatacz
October 18, 2020
Sorry to hear of Cousin Tom´s passing, and he will always be remembered by everyone as one to share a smile and pass along a fun story or joke!!! Thinking and praying for the McKendry Family as they have always been there to make all the Family Christmas Parties, past Memorial Day picnics and Camp Dearborn Summers so much fun!!
Mark and Mary Garbacik
October 18, 2020
One of my best memories of Tom was when he and some buddies bought Hamlin's Pub just outside of Detroit, MI. I had flown over from Monona, WI to bartend for an evening. Not only did I have a great night, but I was able watch Tom do what he did best. He had a remarkable talent for allowing people feel comfortable and welcome. Watching him greet everyone he came across left them with laughter and smiles. Not only that he had invited me to join him in his new adventure, he also provided me a chance to work alongside him while having a great time. That is when I knew my little sister Colleen made the greatest choice in marrying Tom. I wii surely miss Tom as by all who shared his company. Rest in peace my brother in law Thomas Joseph McKendry.
Daniel McNamara
