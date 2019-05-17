|
|
Thomas L. Michalak
Port Sanilac - Michalak, Thomas L., age 77, a resident of Redford Twp. and Port Sanilac, MI, passed away very suddenly on May 11, 2019. He is survived by his four children, James (Donna) Michalak, David (Mary) Michalak, Steven Michalak and Keera (Stefan) Franko; 16 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; his brother and sister in law, Robert (Corkie) Michalak. Visiting 1-5 PM, with a service at 2 PM on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at L. J. Griffin Funeral Home, 7707 Middlebelt, Westland, MI, please share memories at [email protected]
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on May 17, 2019