Services
Pomeroy Funeral Home
85 S Main St
Carsonville, MI 48419
(810) 657-9595
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pomeroy Funeral Home
85 S Main St
Carsonville, MI 48419
Prayer Service
Friday, May 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Pomeroy Funeral Home
85 S Main St
Carsonville, MI 48419
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
L. J. Griffin Funeral Home
7707 Middlebelt
Westland, MI
Service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
2:00 PM
L. J. Griffin Funeral Home
7707 Middlebelt
Westland, MI
Thomas L. Michalak

Port Sanilac - Michalak, Thomas L., age 77, a resident of Redford Twp. and Port Sanilac, MI, passed away very suddenly on May 11, 2019. He is survived by his four children, James (Donna) Michalak, David (Mary) Michalak, Steven Michalak and Keera (Stefan) Franko; 16 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; his brother and sister in law, Robert (Corkie) Michalak. Visiting 1-5 PM, with a service at 2 PM on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at L. J. Griffin Funeral Home, 7707 Middlebelt, Westland, MI, please share memories at [email protected]

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on May 17, 2019
