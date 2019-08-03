Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
(248) 549-0500
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Greenfield Presbyterian Church
2312 Greenfield
Berkley, MI
Thomas N. Hitchman Jr.


1937 - 2019
Thomas N. Hitchman Jr. Obituary
Thomas N. Hitchman, Jr.

- - THOMAS N. HITCHMAN JR., July 31, 2019, age 82. Beloved husband of Myrna for 62 wonderful years. Father of Paula Hitchman Dreeszen (Bryce) and Thomas Darrow Hitchman (Keith Hewitt). Brother of Julia Smith and Ann Pike (Bob). Uncle of three. Family will receive friends Sunday 3-6pm at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward (between 13-14 Mile), 248-549-0500. Funeral Monday 11am at Greenfield Presbyterian Church, 2312 Greenfield, Berkley. Memorial Tributes to or Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 3, 2019
