- - THOMAS N. HITCHMAN JR., July 31, 2019, age 82. Beloved husband of Myrna for 62 wonderful years. Father of Paula Hitchman Dreeszen (Bryce) and Thomas Darrow Hitchman (Keith Hewitt). Brother of Julia Smith and Ann Pike (Bob). Uncle of three. Family will receive friends Sunday 3-6pm at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward (between 13-14 Mile), 248-549-0500. Funeral Monday 11am at Greenfield Presbyterian Church, 2312 Greenfield, Berkley. Memorial Tributes to or Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 3, 2019