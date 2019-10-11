Services
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
600 E Main St
Brighton, MI 48116
(810) 229-2905
Thomas Robert "Bob" Conroy

Thomas "Bob" Robert Conroy

Brighton - Thomas "Bob" Robert Conroy, of Brighton and former resident of Livonia, MI passed away peacefully on October 9, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was 92 years old.

He is survived by his seven children, Thomas Michael (Kathleen), Mark (Sandra), Deborah Anne (Robert) Suddeth, Matthew (Terri), John Patrick, Kathryn "Katie" (Scott) Wood, Marybeth (Jim) Gendjar; grandchildren, Thomas Patrick "Pat" (Anne), Laura, Mary (Sarah), Jason (Julia), Samantha (Brendan), Christopher (Caitlin), Jared, Ryan, Brittany (Shane), Nicholas, Megan and Emma; great-grandchildren, Thomas Maxwell, Nicole, Morgan, Reagan, Grayson, William, Jace, Jude, Owen and Emersyn. He will be missed by many more, including his nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 63 years, Shirley Anne (d. 2014)

Visitation will be held at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 600 E. Main St., Brighton on Sunday, October 13, 2019, from 3:00PM-7:00PM, Rosary, 6:00PM.

Mass of the Resurrection will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 711 Rickett Rd., Brighton on Monday, October 14, 2019, at 11:00AM with gathering beginning at 10:00AM. Fr. Joseph Campbell officiating. Burial to follow at St. Patrick Calvary Cemetery, Brighton, MI.

Memorials may be made in his name to Gleaners Food Bank of Livingston County and Angela Hospice Home Care, 14100 Newburgh Rd., Livonia, Michigan 48154-5010

For further information phone Lynch & Sons, Brighton at 810-229-2905 or visit LynchandSonsBrighton.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
