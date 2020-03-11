|
|
Thomas Sedlak
Almont - Sedlak, Thomas, 68 of Almont passed away March 9, 2020. Beloved husband of Susan, dear father of Kim (Robert) Foote and Matt (Dayna) Sedlack, several cousins, nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday from 3 to 8pm at Muir Brothers Funeral Home 138 S. Main St. Almont, MI 48003. Funeral Mass Saturday Noon at St. John Catholic Church 883 Capac Rd. Allenton, MI 48002. Share your condolences at www.MuirBrothers.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020