Thomas Suski
Thomas Suski

Detroit - Age 71, Loving Brother of Greg (Myra), Uncle of Jonathan (Brennan), Great Uncle of Olivia and Gavin. Also Survived by many Cousins and Friends

LifeLong Member of St. Hedwig Catholic Church in Detroit, Member of St. Hedwig Usher's Club, Chairperson of festivals and functions, PRCU 3rd and 4th Degree member of Knights of Columbus Council's 2739 and 1622 Instate at St. Hedwig Catholic Church, 3245 Junction St., Detroit on Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 9-11am until the Funeral Mass at 11am. Interment St. Hedwig Catholic Cemetery.






Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jun. 15 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Lying in State
09:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Hedwig Catholic Church
JUN
20
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Hedwig Catholic Church
