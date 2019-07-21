|
Thomas Ward "Tom" Hart
Brighton - Thomas Ward "Tom" Hart, resident of Brighton, Michigan, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle left this life on Saturday July 13, 2019. He passed while surrounded by his wife of 50 years Lorraine, along with his 4 children, Thomas III, Elizabeth (Stacy), Lesley, and Meagan (Hart-Malloy). Preceded in death by his sister Ginny, and his parents Thomas and Anne. Tom is also survived by his three brothers, Robert (Marilyn), Edward (Kathy), Michael (Kathy), and five grandchildren, Paige, Ty, Cal, Madison and Hannah. Tom loved to work on his motorcycles and Jeeps, he cherished the opportunity to travel with his wife and frequently vacationed with his family to Florida and northern Michigan. He was a Navy veteran of Vietnam having served aboard the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Midway. Tom had a long and successful career in the automotive industry. Tom will be missed but his sage advice, recommendations and valued insights will live on with all those who interacted with him. Please see Keehn-Griffin funeral home (Brighton) for further details.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on July 21, 2019