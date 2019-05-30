|
Thomasene J. Sakmar
Harrison Twp. - Thomasene J. Sakmar, age 87, May 26, 2019. Beloved wife of 50 years to the late John. Loving mother of Dr. Thomas (Karina), and Ann (the late Gene Paddock) Sakmar. Devoted grandmother of Dr. John, Charlotte, Juliette, and William. She was also survived by many other loving family members. Visitation for Mrs. Sakmar will be held on Friday 5-8pm with a 7pm Eulogy Service, at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Rd) in Warren. She will lie in state Saturday at 9am until the time of her Funeral Mass at 9:30 am at St. Faustina Catholic Church, 14025 12 Mile Road in Warren. Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on May 30, 2019