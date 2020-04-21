Resources
Thomasine Boggs


1949 - 2020
Thomasine Boggs Obituary
Thomasine Boggs

Thomasine Boggs passed away Saturday April 11, 2020 at the West Bloomfield Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. She was born to parents James and Annie Mary Boggs on March 7, 1949 in Detroit, Michigan. Thomasine was deeply loved by her family and friends. She is survived by 6 children; eleven grandchildren; eight brothers and sisters and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Thomasine was preceded in death by her parents, brother Preston D. Boggs, daughter Darlene Boggs, and two grandchildren. Memorial services will be held at a later date.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020
