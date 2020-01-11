Services
The Martenson Funeral Home - Trenton Chapel
3200 West Rd.
Trenton, MI 48183
(734) 671-5400
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Vellmure
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy J. Vellmure

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Timothy J. Vellmure Obituary
Timothy J. Vellmure

Age 81. January 9, 2020 of Grosse Ile. Beloved brother of Fred, Jr. and Elizabeth (Michael) Garey. Loving uncle of 9 nieces and nephews. Also survived by other loving family and friends.

Visitation is on Tuesday from 3 - 7 pm at The Trenton Chapel of The Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 3200 West Rd., Trenton. Private entombment will be at Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Michigan. To share a memory visit www.martenson.com

logo




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Timothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Martenson Funeral Home - Trenton Chapel
Download Now