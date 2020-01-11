|
|
Timothy J. Vellmure
Age 81. January 9, 2020 of Grosse Ile. Beloved brother of Fred, Jr. and Elizabeth (Michael) Garey. Loving uncle of 9 nieces and nephews. Also survived by other loving family and friends.
Visitation is on Tuesday from 3 - 7 pm at The Trenton Chapel of The Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 3200 West Rd., Trenton. Private entombment will be at Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Michigan. To share a memory visit www.martenson.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020