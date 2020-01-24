Resources
Tina Marie Venable

Tina Marie Venable (nee Zimmerman), age 53, passed away unexpectedly following a brief illness on January 15th, 2020. Beloved wife of Robert, dearest mother of Bobby (Charlee) Venable and Jamie (Ryan) Brown and grandmother to Brendan and Audrey Venable. Cherished daughter of Christine and Richard Zimmerman and David Brozowski (deceased). Loving sister of Cheryl DiMattia, David (Vicki) Zimmerman and Dawn (Rob) Barnes and favorite aunt to Ryan, David, Kevin, Chloe, Cade and Melanie. Friend to many, especially her hockey family. Tina had a love of animals and will also be greatly missed by her dog, Kobe. Tina was a beautiful, courageous and strong woman with a big heart and passion for life. She lived her life to the fullest. She was greatly loved and will be dearly missed. A celebration of Tina's life will be held in the spring.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020
