Services
Memorial service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Northwest Unitarian Universalist Church
23925 Northwestern Hwy
Southfield, MI
- - Todd McMullen, 52, died suddenly of heart failure Monday, March 18 at his home in Oak Park, MI. He is survived by his wife Kateri, their children Noah, 23, and Karey, 20, his sister Sue Renko, and his father Charles, and leaves behind many other loving family members and friends. Todd was an artist, musician, and free thinker, who loved cracking jokes, reading comics, and spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed. A memorial celebration will be held at Northwest Unitarian Universalist Church, 23925 Northwestern Hwy, Southfield, MI, on Monday, April 8, 2019 from 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Apr. 2, 2019
