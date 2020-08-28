Tom Parachini
1944-2020
Tom Parachini, our beloved husband, father, friend and colleague passed away at home in San Diego, California on August 24, 2020, after a brief illness. He was 76. He is survived by his wife Donna Donati, his daughter Nancy Parachini (Jan Di Vincenzo), his son Tom Parachini (Jodie Gaudet), and his grandchildren Sophie and Hannah Parachini, and Leo Di Vincenzo. Tom was a proud graduate of Michigan State University and a former partner at the Detroit law firm Miller, Canfield, Paddock & Stone. Due to COVID-19 no memorial services will be held at this time; however, memorial donations may be made in Tom's name to the San Diego branch of the International Dyslexia Association (https://sdcal.dyslexiaida.org/giving/
).