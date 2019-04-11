|
Tom Quillin
Detroit - Elmer Thomas "Tom" Quillin 97 who proudly served his country in WWII in both the Pacific and European theatres passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019.
Tom is the loving father of deceased son Michael Quillin and is survived by his beloved wife of over 74 years Lucille "Lucky" Quillin, his son William Quillin, his daughter-in-law Janis Quillin and his daughter Jill and by many cherished and treasured friends. Tom will be remembered for his generous heart and his Irish Charm.
At Tom's request there will be no funeral services. A memorial lunch will be held at a later date.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Apr. 11, 2019