Tomiko "Betsy" Tagami
Tomiko "Betsy" Tagami

Tomiko "Betsy" Tagami, age 94 died Friday July 3, 2020 at St. Mary Mercy Hospital in Livonia, Michigan. Betsy was the beloved wife of the late Sam N. Tagami, and the loving mother of Tracie (Dennis) Koczara, and Wesley (Jan) Tagami. She was the cherished grandmother of Marisa, Lani-Beth, Adam, Alia, Tyler, Travis, and great-grandmother of Riley, Kali, Brenden, Henry, Eliza, Millie, Lucy, Sadie, Finn, and Owen.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 11 am in Rotary Park in Livonia with catered luncheon to follow. Share memories at www.Tributes.com




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
