Services
Kaul Funeral Home
35201 Garfield Rd
Clinton Township, MI 48035
(586) 792-5000
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kaul Funeral Home
35201 Garfield Rd
Clinton Township, MI 48035
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:30 AM
Kaul Funeral Home
35201 Garfield Rd
Clinton Township, MI 48035
View Map
Toney Yaquinto Obituary
Toney Yaquinto

Toney Yaquinto, age 90, passed away December 22, 2019. Toney was a U.S. Army veteran. Beloved husband of Filomena. Loving father of Michael (Marilyn) Yaquinto, Donna (Tom) Eddington, Gail (Denny) Nettle, Joe (Michele) Yaquinto and Angela (Antonio) Militello. Proud grandfather of twelve and great-grandfather of fourteen. He is predeceased by his parents, one sister and eight brothers. Mr. Yaquinto is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday from 3pm until time of 8pm at Kaul Funeral Home, 35201 Garfield Road, Clinton Twp. Funeral service will be Saturday at 9:30 am at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to American Diabetes Association. Please share a memory with the family on Toney's online guestbook.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019
