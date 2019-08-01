|
|
Toni Yvonne Davis
Detroit - Toni Yvonne Davis, 68, sunset on July 26, 2019.
Beloved daughter of Lurie Mae Davis (deceased), mother of Renae, Louris, Kenna, and Anthony; sister of Dr. Mittie Davis Jones, Donna Bellamy (deceased) and DeBorah Davis; grandmother of four, great grandmother of two, aunt of many nieces and nephews; cousin, friend, and relative to many. Previous spouse of Herbert Micou and Kenneth Boyce.
Graduate of Murray Wright High School and Lewis College of Business; retired from the City of Detroit in 2011. She was a creative, caring person who extended herself to others.
Services at Pye Funeral Home, Friday, August 2, 10:00 a.m.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 1, 2019