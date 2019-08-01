Services
O.H. Pye III Funeral Home
17600 Plymouth Rd
Detroit, MI 48227
(313) 838-9770
Service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
O.H. Pye III Funeral Home
17600 Plymouth Rd
Detroit, MI 48227
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Toni Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Toni Yvonne Davis


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Toni Yvonne Davis Obituary
Toni Yvonne Davis

Detroit - Toni Yvonne Davis, 68, sunset on July 26, 2019.

Beloved daughter of Lurie Mae Davis (deceased), mother of Renae, Louris, Kenna, and Anthony; sister of Dr. Mittie Davis Jones, Donna Bellamy (deceased) and DeBorah Davis; grandmother of four, great grandmother of two, aunt of many nieces and nephews; cousin, friend, and relative to many. Previous spouse of Herbert Micou and Kenneth Boyce.

Graduate of Murray Wright High School and Lewis College of Business; retired from the City of Detroit in 2011. She was a creative, caring person who extended herself to others.

Services at Pye Funeral Home, Friday, August 2, 10:00 a.m.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Toni's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now