Torcome Gaizak Sahakian
10/10/26 - 10/21/19
Torcome was married to the love of his life, Roxie (DerVartanian) and made it to 70 years on 10/1/19. He also celebrated his 93rd birthday on 10/10/19. Torcome has 3 daughters, Suzanne (Tom), Diane and Carol, 8 grandchildren, Kyle, Alethea, Lee Gaizak, Christopher, Kelli, Melena, Austen and Roxanne and 2 great grandchildren, Zeda and Cosmo and a third due in a few weeks. Dad was an amazing man, loving husband, devoted father, a successful businessman and was loved and respected by all!
Per dad's wishes, the family will host a Celebration of Life this Sunday, October 27th from noon - 4pm at his home in West Bloomfield. For info in celebration, call Diane at 248-763-4295
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019