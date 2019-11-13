|
|
Tracy E. Johnson
Sun City, SC - On the afternoon of November 9, 2019 Tracy Johnson, 73, departed in Pineville, NC. He was surrounded by his wife and three children.
Tracy Johnson was born on October 11, 1946 in Bedford, Indiana to Russell and Maxine Johnson. He was the first of two sons. He relocated to Flint, Mich. to attend General Motors Institute, now Kettering University. Through GMI, he began his successful career in the automotive industry as a Co-op Student at Chevrolet Detroit, and served various positions at plants across Southeast Michigan before landing a foreman position in Saginaw, at age 26.
Fortunately, Tracy relocated to American Motors Company in Detroit, where he met Isabel Scicluna, his devoted wife of 40 years. They purchased their first home in Livionia, and later moved to Farmington Hills. He served 20 years at Chrysler Corporation (Daimler Chrysler, FCA) before retiring as a Senior Manager. During that time he would relocate his family to Rochester Hills. The couple later moved to Sun City, S.C., before the birth of their first grandchild.
In addition to his family, Tracy enjoyed church, politics, card games, Rummikube, hamburgers, classic movies and television, NASCAR, and Detroit sports. However, he was continually disappointed by The Detroit Lions.
He was survived in death by his loving wife Isabel; his three children Ann (Lucas Wilson), Jean, Russell (Amanda); his granddaughters Cora Wilson and Matilda Johnson; his cousins Mary Jo (Jim Eggers), Penny (dec. Robert Shope), and Lisa (Tom Frieje), Mark Boarman, and Jerry Riley; and second cousin Amy (Chris Emge).
Tracy was preceded in death by his parents Russell and Maxine (King) of Oolitic, his premature brother Terry; and Aunts Mary (Joseph Boarman) of Indianapolis and Virgina Brooks King of Oolitic.
A funeral mass was held at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Lancaster, S.C. on Thursday, November 14. A Michigan memorial will be announced at a future date. Donations can be made in his name to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen, of Detroit, www.cskdetroit.org.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 17, 2019