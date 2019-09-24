Services
Treva Jean Heller


1926 - 2019
Treva Jean Heller Obituary
Treva Jean Heller

Grand Rapids - Treva Jean Heller (nee Munshour), age 92, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday September 17, 2019. Treva was born in McKnightstown, PA to James D. and Virginia L. Munshour (nee Lochbaum) on November 28, 1926. She was preceded in death by her first husband Bobby L. Crouse, her brother James D. Munshour, his wife Lorraine, and her brother Richard Munshour. Treva's given gift was music. She first lent her beautiful soprano voice as a member of the choir at Saint James Lutheran Church in Gettysburg, PA. Later she was an organist and choir director at both Christ the King Lutheran Church in Livonia, MI and Calvary Lutheran Church in Southfield, MI. During the winters, she took pleasure in spending time with her church family in Ft. Myers, FL. Treva was extremely proud of becoming a Registered Nurse at age 50 and always remained passionate about this accomplishment. She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years Donald Heller, daughters Patricia Crouse (Ken) Batur, Virginia Heller (Clyde) Williamson, Barbara Heller (Steve) Springsdorf, 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Treva loved hosting large family gatherings for all above and we will miss her singing forte and comedic talents. Donations in Treva's memory may be made to the or the . Treva will be memorialized with a celebration of her life at a future date. We would like to thank the staff at Spectrum Health Blodgett in the Acute Care of the Elderly Unit in Grand Rapids, MI for their love, compassion, and expertise during this trying time.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 24, 2019
