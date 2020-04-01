Services
Farmington - age 76, March 31, 2020. Trudy retired in 1999, having taught for 34 years in the Farmington Public School system serving Highmeadow, Middlebelt and Longacre Schools. Her memberships included Society of Active Retirees and National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (Three Flags Chapter). Surviving are her son, Michael A. Danly of Louisville, KY. Private services were held. Interment Glen Eden, Livonia. Donations suggested to P.A.W.S. with a Cause, MI, or The Elephant Sanctuary, TN. Arrangements entrusted to the Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, downtown Farmington (248-474-5200, heeney-sundquist.com).

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 1 to Apr. 5, 2020
