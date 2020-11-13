1/1
Trudy V. Schwarz
Trudy V. Schwarz

Trudy Schwarz was born in Detroit on February 6, 1938 the daughter of Gardiner & Madalyn Vose. She passed away on November 13, 2020 at the age of 82.

She is survived by her beloved husband Richard "Dick" of 58 years, her sons Kurt (Deanna) and Mark (Katrina), her five grandchildren, Stephen, Summer, Joseph, Alexander and Calista plus her little dog Peanut.

She loved athletics and was an accomplished bowler, played on several travel tennis teams and has several plaques & trophies to attest to her love of golf.

Trudy graduated from Birmingham High School, attended the University of Michigan & was a graduate of the Chamberlain School of Retailing in Boston, Massachusetts.

She was a member of Pine Lake Country Club, Pelican Bay Country Club, Stonycroft Hills Golf Club, the Village Club and the P.E.O. Sisterhood.

Trudy was a good friend to many and thus had a multitude of friends during her lifetime.

Memorial tributes may be sent to Angela Hospice in Livonia MI & the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research.






Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
