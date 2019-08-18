Services
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home
46401 Ann Arbor Road West
Plymouth, MI
Lying in State
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hilltop Church of the Nazarene
21260 Haggerty Road
Northville, MI
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Hilltop Church of the Nazarene
21260 Haggerty Road
Northville, MI
Vada J. Starr


1922 - 2019
Vada J. Starr Obituary
Vada J. Starr

Rhode Island formerly of Plymouth, MI - Passed away on August 14, 2019 at age 97. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Donald D. Starr. Dear mother of Donald M. (Cheryl), Phillip R. (Pamela), Jennifer J. (Jonathan) Riley, and the late Marion Dee Starr-Sullivan. Proud grandmother of Beth, Jonathan, Zachary, Timothy, Katelyn and Megan. Preceded in death by her 4 siblings. She taught for many years in the Plymouth-Canton school system. Please visit vermeulenfh.com for visitation and funeral info or to share a memory.

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 18, 2019
