Vada J. Starr
Rhode Island formerly of Plymouth, MI - Passed away on August 14, 2019 at age 97. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Donald D. Starr. Dear mother of Donald M. (Cheryl), Phillip R. (Pamela), Jennifer J. (Jonathan) Riley, and the late Marion Dee Starr-Sullivan. Proud grandmother of Beth, Jonathan, Zachary, Timothy, Katelyn and Megan. Preceded in death by her 4 siblings. She taught for many years in the Plymouth-Canton school system. Please visit vermeulenfh.com for visitation and funeral info or to share a memory.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 18, 2019