Wixom, MI - Valance E. Oldford, of Wixom, MI, passed away on December 3, 2019 at the age of 94. He was born in Detroit, MI on April 17, 1925 to his parents John and Clara Oldford. He worked as a carpenter for many years and proudly served in the military as a corporal during WW 2 in the Pacific Front and received the Purple Heart Medal.

He is survived by his two children Vickie and Jacqueline, 10 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. He was predeceased by two of his children, Gail and Todd.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Dec. 9 to Dec. 15, 2019
