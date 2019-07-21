Services
Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home- Westland
980 N Newburg Rd
Westland, MI 48185
(734) 326-1300
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home- Westland
980 N Newburg Rd
Westland, MI 48185
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
7:00 PM
Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home- Westland
980 N Newburg Rd
Westland, MI 48185
Valerie Evans Obituary
Livonia - Evans, Valerie Ann, July 14, 2019 age 57 of Livonia. Beloved wife of Steven. Dear sister of Sean (Jennifer) Weber. Dear aunt of Alexander, Andrew, Annaliese, Jessica (Michael) Phillips, Kristine (Tim) Offerman, and Jeffrey Franklin. Loving niece of James Conners. Dear daughter-in-law of Norma Evans. Visitation Tuesday, July 23rd 4-8 PM with a 7 PM Funeral Service at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 980 North Newburgh Road (between Ford Road and Cherry Hill) Westland. Memorial contributions may be made to the Michigan Humane Society. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on July 21, 2019
