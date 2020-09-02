Valija Revalds



Farmington Hills - Valija Revalds passed away peacefully on August 26, 2020, in Farmington Hills, Michigan, a few days after her 94th birthday. Valija immigrated to America in 1951 with her husband and young son, after leaving her homeland of Latvia following the Second World War She lived in the Detroit area for the remainder of her life, where Valija worked at Henry Ford Hospital for over 35 years. She was involved in the local Latvian community and was a member of St. Pauls Latvian Ev. Lutheran Church. Valija was preceded in death by her husband Arvids and son Andris. She is survived by son Valdis (Teresa), grandson Michael, and daughter-in-law Janice Revalds and her family. Valija was cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date.



Donations in memory of Valija's life can be made to St. Pauls Latvian Ev. Lutheran Church, PO Box 251551, West Bloomfield, MI 48325.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store