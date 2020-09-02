1/1
Valija Revalds
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Valija's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Valija Revalds

Farmington Hills - Valija Revalds passed away peacefully on August 26, 2020, in Farmington Hills, Michigan, a few days after her 94th birthday. Valija immigrated to America in 1951 with her husband and young son, after leaving her homeland of Latvia following the Second World War She lived in the Detroit area for the remainder of her life, where Valija worked at Henry Ford Hospital for over 35 years. She was involved in the local Latvian community and was a member of St. Pauls Latvian Ev. Lutheran Church. Valija was preceded in death by her husband Arvids and son Andris. She is survived by son Valdis (Teresa), grandson Michael, and daughter-in-law Janice Revalds and her family. Valija was cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Donations in memory of Valija's life can be made to St. Pauls Latvian Ev. Lutheran Church, PO Box 251551, West Bloomfield, MI 48325.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Sep. 2 to Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved