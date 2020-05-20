Vera Ann Blake



Blake, Vera Ann, age 60 of New Brunswick, Canada, formerly of Detroit, passed away May 12, 2020. A graduate of Cody High School, Wayne State University Electrical Engineering, and Michigan Theological Seminary - pursuing her mission at Burnt Church, New Brunswick since 2010. Vera is predeceased by her parents Donald Sundstrom and Joanne (Mecklenborg) Peters. Survived by sister Linnea Sundstrom of Michigan and of Ontario, Canada, brother Richard Blake, sister Sandy Blake Youskow, nieces Samantha (Mike), Cheyenne and grand-niece Sara. Donations gratefully accepted in her memory to: Attn Karen Somerville for Library/Book Fair, Esgenoopetitj School, 603 Bayview Drive, Esgenoopetitj, NB, E9G 2A5 Canada.









