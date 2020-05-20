Vera Ann Blake
Vera Ann Blake

Blake, Vera Ann, age 60 of New Brunswick, Canada, formerly of Detroit, passed away May 12, 2020. A graduate of Cody High School, Wayne State University Electrical Engineering, and Michigan Theological Seminary - pursuing her mission at Burnt Church, New Brunswick since 2010. Vera is predeceased by her parents Donald Sundstrom and Joanne (Mecklenborg) Peters. Survived by sister Linnea Sundstrom of Michigan and of Ontario, Canada, brother Richard Blake, sister Sandy Blake Youskow, nieces Samantha (Mike), Cheyenne and grand-niece Sara. Donations gratefully accepted in her memory to: Attn Karen Somerville for Library/Book Fair, Esgenoopetitj School, 603 Bayview Drive, Esgenoopetitj, NB, E9G 2A5 Canada.




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from May 20 to May 25, 2020.
May 20, 2020
We enjoyed so many adventures in the 80s-90s: Mackinac Island, Disney World, icy-curvy-Canadian roads. God go with you on your newest adventure, Sister.
Linnea Sundstrom
