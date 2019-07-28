|
|
Vergil Coman
- - It is with great sadness that the family of Vergil Coman announces his passing on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at the age of 89. Vic is survived by his wife Marguerite . He was the loving father of Cynthia Coman, Pam Ross and Ron Coman. He was the devoted and loving stepfather of Terri Blohm, Tammi Klotz and Tracy Klotz . Vic was a loving grandfather of nine grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by all of his family.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Marie Edwina and his brother, Cornell.
Vic was a proud veteran of the Korean War. He volunteered for two tours with the Navy and was honorably discharged from both.
Vic was the type of person that would smile and was happy all of the time no matter what; even through tough times. Everywhere he went the people he encountered at restaurants, schools, sporting events, hospitals, and rehab centers loved him for his kindness and the love that he portrayed.
His favorite pass time was spending time at his cottage with his grandchildren and he never refused a game of euchre no matter the time of day.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on July 28, 2019