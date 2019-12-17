|
Rev. Dr. Vernon Kuehn
Westland - Rev. Dr. Vernon Kuehn passed away in Westland, Michigan on December 14th, 2019 at the age of 90. Vernon was born in Evanston, Illinois on December 25th, 1928. He married Janice Carter on May 24, 1952 and celebrated 62 years together until she passed away in March 2015. Vernon's younger brother, Rev. Arthur Kuehn, died in January 2016. He is the loving father of Deborah Dondzila, Teri Twist, Stephen (and Carley) Kuehn, and Jeffrey (and Kathy) Kuehn. And he is the loving grandfather of eight and great-grandfather of eight. Vernon received his degrees from Wilmington College in Ohio (Bachelors), Colgate-Rochester Divinity School in Rochester NY (Master of Divinity), and Andover Newton Seminary in Newton Center MA (Doctor of Divinity). After serving as Pastor at three churches, Vernon found his final calling as a Hospital Chaplain, Director of Pastoral Care and Clinical Pastoral Education Supervisor, first at Harper Hospital in Detroit, then Reid Memorial Hospital in Richmond, Indiana, and finishing at Alexian Brothers Hospital in Chicago. Vernon attended Cherry Hill Baptist Church in Dearborn Heights MI. The world will never know a more faithful, loving, charitable and kind person, and he will be sorely missed by all who knew him. A Memorial Service is scheduled for Saturday, December 28th, 11:00 am at Cherry Hill Baptist Church, 1045 N. Gully Rd., Dearborn Heights, MI. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Southern Poverty Law Center or to Colgate Rochester Crozer Divinity School.
