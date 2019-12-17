Services
Fisher Funeral Home - Redford
24501 Five Mile Rd.
Redford, MI 48239
313-535-3030
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Cherry Hill Baptist Church
1045 N. Gully Rd.
Dearborn Heights, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vernon Kuehn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Dr. Vernon Kuehn


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rev. Dr. Vernon Kuehn Obituary
Rev. Dr. Vernon Kuehn

Westland - Rev. Dr. Vernon Kuehn passed away in Westland, Michigan on December 14th, 2019 at the age of 90. Vernon was born in Evanston, Illinois on December 25th, 1928. He married Janice Carter on May 24, 1952 and celebrated 62 years together until she passed away in March 2015. Vernon's younger brother, Rev. Arthur Kuehn, died in January 2016. He is the loving father of Deborah Dondzila, Teri Twist, Stephen (and Carley) Kuehn, and Jeffrey (and Kathy) Kuehn. And he is the loving grandfather of eight and great-grandfather of eight. Vernon received his degrees from Wilmington College in Ohio (Bachelors), Colgate-Rochester Divinity School in Rochester NY (Master of Divinity), and Andover Newton Seminary in Newton Center MA (Doctor of Divinity). After serving as Pastor at three churches, Vernon found his final calling as a Hospital Chaplain, Director of Pastoral Care and Clinical Pastoral Education Supervisor, first at Harper Hospital in Detroit, then Reid Memorial Hospital in Richmond, Indiana, and finishing at Alexian Brothers Hospital in Chicago. Vernon attended Cherry Hill Baptist Church in Dearborn Heights MI. The world will never know a more faithful, loving, charitable and kind person, and he will be sorely missed by all who knew him. A Memorial Service is scheduled for Saturday, December 28th, 11:00 am at Cherry Hill Baptist Church, 1045 N. Gully Rd., Dearborn Heights, MI. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Southern Poverty Law Center or to Colgate Rochester Crozer Divinity School.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vernon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -