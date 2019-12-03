|
|
Veronica Wilson
St. Clair Shores - 1927 - 2019
It may be hard to believe but Veronica (Ronnie) M. Wilson finally stopped talking on December 2nd, 2019 and joined her loving husband Tom Wilson ( d. 2005) after a life well lived. She frequently said " I am good at talking but it takes a lot of practice!"
Her independent personality comes from Wilhelmina Strahl who left Baden Baden, Germany in 1860 for Syracuse, NY because "the soldiers would come into the house from the streets and eat the food". Amelia ("Millie") Strahl ( 1890-1955), Wilhelmina's granddaughter, moved to Detroit in 1920 to marry Patrick Lawless which required a 7 year engagement since she insisted they own a home. Their growing family came to an abrupt end when polio claimed both Patrick and his first born son just 34 days before Veronica entered the world on October 26th, 1927. Millie refused the Strahl family contingent that came to return her family to Syracuse. Instead, she raised Ronnie and her sister Gerry as a single working mother. Ronnie was whip smart and the Salutatorian at Lincoln High School. She received a college scholarship but could not attend because of finances. She would eventually return to take college classes in accounting. She flourished as a young women and met Tom Wilson at a bowling alley. Calamity stuck again when Millie passed away a week before her marriage to Tom on June 11, 1955.
Ronnie and Tom were a great example of how marriage requires love and commitment. They both loved to be with friends, danced a mean Spanish Eyes and had a Euchre Club for 40 years that would run into the early morning. She and Tom traveled with an itinerary of adventure and often limited reservations. Starting with Pope Paul VI's crowning in 1963 they traveled Europe multiple times, the South Pacific ( including a picnic during a typhoon on Fiji) and through South America to Antarctica. Unfortunately, their adventures came to an end when Tom died prematurely on August 15th, 2005 after 50 years of marriage. As always, Ronnie persevered and moved forward with a positive attitude. Al Berner ( d. 2019) a companion of 12 years, embraced her wanderlust on many a cruise and was a faithful Euchre partner. He also was a great cook, something she never had interest in or mastered.
For 92 years Ronnie's energy radiated amongst family, friends and the often unsuspecting stranger. To quote a family friend, "She packed a lot of punch into that tiny little frame" which maxed out at 99 pounds! Despite a lifetime of travel, St. Clair Shores was never far away; Ronnie worked at the SCS library and accounting department for 18 years, campaigned for mayoral candidates and served on the public service board. Her favorite haunts included the Knights' of Columbus and halls, Palmer's Restaurant and anyplace that had a competitive card or bocce game.
Ronnie's perseverance, intelligence and commitment to excellence indelibly stamped our family. Stridently independent she refused to give up driving, wear a hearing aid or use "Meals on Wheels". She was keenly observant using a gift of gab to learn all there was to know about an individual. This enabled her to be a fabulous mother, grandmother and friend. She never forgot a fact shared and was constantly was checking in on our lives. Her love nurtured three children and their spouses ( Teri and Ken Datte, Tom Wilson and Jill Garling and Pat and Jackie Wilson). Ronnie loved being "Nana" for her six grandchildren; Ryan, Kris and Jennifer Datte and Hannah, Nate and Mara Wilson. They adored her as she did them. Her friends and relatives also held a special place in her heart and prayers.
A celebration of life will begin at Kaul's Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 4 from 3 to 9 pm with a vigil service at 7 pm (28433 Jefferson Ave, St. Clair Shores, Michigan 48081). A memorial mass will be held at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church on Thursday at 11:00 am (28301 Little Mack Ave, St. Clair Shores, Michigan, 48081) with a luncheon nearby following mass. Memorial donations can be made to .
Ronnie will be missed but never forgotten.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019