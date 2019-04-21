Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rosary
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
7:00 PM
Lying in State
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Divine Providence Lithuanian Church
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Divine Providence Lithuanian Church
Victor Laurus Obituary
Victor Laurus

Victor. Age 78, April 14, 2019. Beloved husband of Eleanora Laurus. Dear father of Vitas (Ruth) Laurus, Marija (Peter) Schmidt and Bernard (Kathleen) Laurus. Loving grandfather of Anthony Laurus, Heather Elswick, Corey and Kelsie Schmidt, Isabella, Addsion and Elliana Laurus. Visitation at the R.G. & G.R. Harris Funeral Home, 15451 Farmington Rd, Livonia Tuesday, April 23 from 2-9-pm with Rosary at 7 pm. Funeral Service Wednesday, April 24 at Divine Providence Lithuanian Church. Instate at 11:30 AM with mass at 12 Noon. Interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Apr. 21, 2019
