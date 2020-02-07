|
|
Victoria F. Kwyer
Kwyer, Victoria F. returned to the arms of her Heavenly Father on Monday, February 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Ralph Kwyer, 2010, for over 62 years. Loving mother of Andrew Kwyer and the late Thomas, 2015, (Roxy) Kwyer. Cherished grandmother of David and Michael Kwyer, Chad (Joslyn) Brenner and Lyndsy (Joel) Taritas. Great grandmother of Evelyn Mae Taritas. Victoria was born on October 17, 1922 to Adolph and Antonie Viktoryn in what is now The Czech Republic. She grew up in Detroit, Dearborn and Belleville, graduating from Lincoln Consolidated High School in 1940. She earned her B.A. from Eastern Michigan in 1944, during her time at Eastern she met her beloved husband Ralph, and they were married on September 6, 1947. She also earned her M.A. from Wayne State in 1958. A dedicated educator, she retired in 1985 after 30 years of service in the Detroit Public School System. She treasured her family and faith and enjoyed many hobbies including gardening and travel. A great lady will be missed. Visitation Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 at Hackett-Metcalf Funeral Home, 2640 Monroe Blvd. (near W. Outer Drive), Dearborn, MI 48124 from 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM with a Rosary at 4:00 PM. Instate 10:00 AM Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 at St. Kateri Catholic Church, 16101 Rotunda Drive, Dearborn, MI 48120 until the time of Mass at 11:00 AM. Memorial contributions may be made to the . www.hackettmetcalf.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020