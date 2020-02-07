Services
Hackett-Metcalf Funeral Directors
2640 Monroe Blvd
Dearborn, MI 48124
(313) 274-4000
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hackett-Metcalf Funeral Directors
2640 Monroe Blvd
Dearborn, MI 48124
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
4:00 PM
Lying in State
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Kateri Catholic Church
16101 Rotunda Drive
Dearborn, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Victoria Kwyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Victoria F. Kwyer


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Victoria F. Kwyer Obituary
Victoria F. Kwyer

Kwyer, Victoria F. returned to the arms of her Heavenly Father on Monday, February 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Ralph Kwyer, 2010, for over 62 years. Loving mother of Andrew Kwyer and the late Thomas, 2015, (Roxy) Kwyer. Cherished grandmother of David and Michael Kwyer, Chad (Joslyn) Brenner and Lyndsy (Joel) Taritas. Great grandmother of Evelyn Mae Taritas. Victoria was born on October 17, 1922 to Adolph and Antonie Viktoryn in what is now The Czech Republic. She grew up in Detroit, Dearborn and Belleville, graduating from Lincoln Consolidated High School in 1940. She earned her B.A. from Eastern Michigan in 1944, during her time at Eastern she met her beloved husband Ralph, and they were married on September 6, 1947. She also earned her M.A. from Wayne State in 1958. A dedicated educator, she retired in 1985 after 30 years of service in the Detroit Public School System. She treasured her family and faith and enjoyed many hobbies including gardening and travel. A great lady will be missed. Visitation Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 at Hackett-Metcalf Funeral Home, 2640 Monroe Blvd. (near W. Outer Drive), Dearborn, MI 48124 from 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM with a Rosary at 4:00 PM. Instate 10:00 AM Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 at St. Kateri Catholic Church, 16101 Rotunda Drive, Dearborn, MI 48120 until the time of Mass at 11:00 AM. Memorial contributions may be made to the . www.hackettmetcalf.com

logo




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Victoria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -