Services
Simon Javizian Funeral Directors
23690 Woodward Avenue
Pleasant Ridge, MI 48069
(248) 626-7815
Lying in State
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Sarkis Armenian Apostolic Church
19300 Ford Rd
Dearborn, MI
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
7:30 PM
St. Sarkis Armenian Apostolic Church
19300 Ford Rd
Dearborn, MI
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Sarkis Armenian Apostolic Church
19300 Ford Rd
Dearborn, MI
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Sarkis Armenian Apostolic Church
19300 Ford Rd
Dearborn, MI
Victoria N. Darakdjian


1929 - 2019
Victoria N. Darakdjian Obituary
Victoria N. Darakdjian

Livonia - Victoria N. Darakdjian Devoted wife of Garabed Darakdjian; Loving mother of the late Jack Darakdjian, Patricia Darakdjian, Rosanne Darakdjian, Gregory Darakdjian; Loving sister of Dickran (Elizabeth) Kamar. Many other family and friends. In State Tuesday 5pm to 8pm, with Dan Gark prayers at 7:30pm in St. Sarkis Armenian Apostolic Church, 19300 Ford Rd., Dearborn, MI 48128. The family will also receive friends in church on Wednesday from 10am until time of funeral service at 11:00am. Entombment Glen Eden Cemetery. The family suggests memorials be sent to St. Sarkis Armenian Apostolic Church. Arrangements in the care of SIMON JAVIZIAN FUNERAL HOME, 248-626-7815.

View her obituary and leave a loving remembrance at www.SJavizian.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 29, 2019
