Victory ("Vicki") Wagner Mansfield



Troy - Victory ("Vicki") Wagner Mansfield, age 66, died at home on November 27, 2020 after a brave two year battle with glioblastoma brain cancer. The eldest daughter of Alvin and Dorothy Wagner, who both preceded her in death, Vicki was raised in Grosse Pointe and moved to Troy in 1985 with her husband Bruce to raise their family. Vicki was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend, known especially for her artistic creativity, forthrightness and fierce loyalty. Vicki loved to entertain, and touched the lives of many as an active volunteer in her community. She is survived by her husband Bruce Mansfield of Troy, MI, her daughters Abbey Ruby (Paul) of Nashville, TN and Rachel Mansfield (Michael Plump) of Brooklyn, NY, and her grandson Hank Ruby; as well as beloved siblings, cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family; and a record number of devoted friends. Vicki will be cremated and a memorial service will be planned after the pandemic. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Hermelin Brain Tumor Center at Henry Ford Hospital.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store