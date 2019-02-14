|
Vincent Frank Amatangelo
Northville - Age 69. Passed away February 11, 2019. Beloved husband of Judith, loving father of Kathryn and Matthew. Dear brother of Frank (Celeste). Vince graduated in 1967 from U of D Jesuit High School, and went on to get his dual Bachelor's Degrees at U of M Ann Arbor in Electrical Engineering and Mathematics in 1972. He received his Masters Degree in Electrical Engineering at U of M Dearborn. He was a long-time employee of Ford Aerospace and Ford Motor Company. Vince was an avid supporter of Michigan Football. His favorite pastimes were golfing, bowling and spending time in Florida and at the family cottage. Arrangements are for Memorial Visitation, Saturday, February 16, 2019, 10 am until time of service at 1:30 pm. L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, Northrop - Sassaman Chapel, 19091 Northville Rd (at 7 Mile Rd). Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Feb. 14, 2019