Viola Hawthorne came into our family's lives in 1957. She stayed in our hearts until the day she passed away on May 30, 2020. Her warmth, kindness and humor will stay with us forever. She would always end a conversation by saying "You know I love you, and guess what? There's nothing you can do about it!"

With Love,

The Kux Family




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
