Violet M. Brandon
White Lake - Violet M. Brandon, of White Lake, Michigan, died May 15, 2020 at the age of 90. She is survived by her sons, Timothy J. Brandon and Michael W. Brandon; grandchildren, Michelle & Frank Didario, Mickey & Jheanee (Perez) Gainer, Meranda, Nicholas, Brianna and Matthew Brandon; 6 great grandchildren; sisters, Laura (Keith) Watson & Dolores Felder. For further information, visit www.LynchandSonsMilford.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from May 19 to May 21, 2020.