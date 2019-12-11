Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
(248) 549-0500
Resources
More Obituaries for Violeta Dumlao
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Violeta Palang Su Dumlao

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Violeta Palang Su Dumlao Obituary
Violeta S., December 11, 2019. Age 88. Born in Cebu City, Philippines. Award winning retired architect. Employed by Glen Paulsen & Assoc., Minoru Yamasaki & Assoc., Harley, Ellington, Pierce, Yee & Assoc., and others. Beloved wife of the late Manuel D. Dumlao, Architect, for 62 years. Dear mother of Maria Violeta Dumlao Jacobson, Architect (Ret.) (Jeffrey Jacobson, MD), Manuel Su Dumlao, MD (Carla J. Groh, RN, PhD) and Augusto Severo Su Dumlao, MD. Loving grandmother of Eric Jacobson, BA, Rachel Jacobson-Fischer, PsyD, (David Fischer, MD), Brian Parent, and Rachel Parent. Loving great grandmother of Oliver Fischer. Family will receive friends Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 3pm until the Funeral Service at 5pm at A. J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13 - 14 Mile), (248) 549-0500. In lieu of flowers family suggests memorial tributes to Cranbrook Academy of Arts.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Violeta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -