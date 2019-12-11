|
Violeta S., December 11, 2019. Age 88. Born in Cebu City, Philippines. Award winning retired architect. Employed by Glen Paulsen & Assoc., Minoru Yamasaki & Assoc., Harley, Ellington, Pierce, Yee & Assoc., and others. Beloved wife of the late Manuel D. Dumlao, Architect, for 62 years. Dear mother of Maria Violeta Dumlao Jacobson, Architect (Ret.) (Jeffrey Jacobson, MD), Manuel Su Dumlao, MD (Carla J. Groh, RN, PhD) and Augusto Severo Su Dumlao, MD. Loving grandmother of Eric Jacobson, BA, Rachel Jacobson-Fischer, PsyD, (David Fischer, MD), Brian Parent, and Rachel Parent. Loving great grandmother of Oliver Fischer. Family will receive friends Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 3pm until the Funeral Service at 5pm at A. J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13 - 14 Mile), (248) 549-0500. In lieu of flowers family suggests memorial tributes to Cranbrook Academy of Arts.
