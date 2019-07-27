|
|
Virginia A. Balint
Detroit - After blessing her with almost 99 wonderful years on this earth, Our Lord beckoned Virginia Balint home to Him on May 24, 2019.
Virginia leaves behind her legacy of five loving children: Maureen, Nancy, Stephen, David and Mary, as well as six adoring grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Formerly known as Virginia Adelaide Schmidt, Virginia is survived by her brother Robert. She was preceded in death by her loving parents Leo and Lillian; siblings Mary Jane, Lucille, Eleanor, Corinne and Thomas, as well as her husband Robert.
Virginia, known lovingly by all as "Ginny," had an enthusiasm for life that never abated. Her gift of giving of herself to others has been her personal trademark which will never be forgotten. And to her children, the trust she gave and the values she instilled have been a lifeline for all.
A Celebration of Virginia's Life will be held at 11 AM on August 2nd at St. Gerald Roman Catholic Church in Farmington, Michigan. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that remembrances be made in Ginny's name to support her favorite charity, the Adrian Dominican Sisters at 1257 East Siena Heights Drive, Adrian, MI 49221.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on July 27, 2019