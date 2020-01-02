Services
Muehlig Funeral Chapel
403 South Fourth Ave
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
(734) 663-3375
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Muehlig Funeral Chapel
403 South Fourth Ave
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Muehlig Funeral Chapel
403 South Fourth Ave
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Muehlig Funeral Chapel
403 South Fourth Ave
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Resources
Virginia Barbara (Grzywacz) Wurster


1923 - 2019
Virginia Barbara (Grzywacz) Wurster Obituary
Virginia Barbara (Grzywacz) Wurster

Ypsilanti - Virginia Barbara (Grzywacz) Wurster, age 96, died Monday, December 30, 2019, at her home in Ypsilanti, Michigan.

Virginia was born August 22, 1923 in Detroit, MI to Bernard and Clara Grzywacz. She graduated at age 16 from Nativity High School in Detroit. After graduation she worked at General Motors headquarters, where she met her future husband, Carl Victor Wurster. They were married on May 21, 1949. The couple lived in Detroit and Bloomfield Hills before retiring and moving to Ann Arbor in 1990.

Virginia loved crafts, decorating, bridge, bowling, and travel. She was proud of her family and missed her beloved beagle Toby.

She is survived by her sister, Bernadine (Eugene) Adamski, children, Nancy (Colin) Oatley, Carl (Monica) Wurster, David (Joanie) Wurster, and Thomas (Heather) Wurster, and seven grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband and her sisters Loretta and Dolores.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 3, 2020 at Muehlig Funeral Chapel, 403 S. Fourth Ave, Ann Arbor, MI 48104. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Muehlig Funeral Chapel, and one hour prior to the service Friday. Burial will be at Bethlehem Cemetery, Ann Arbor.

Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to:

St. Thomas the Apostle Church

(https://www.myowngiving.com/Default.aspx?cid=870) or Hope Clinic (https://thehopeclinic.org/donate-1).

Online condolences are welcome at

http:/www.muehligannarbor.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
